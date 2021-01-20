.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt foreign ministry says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

Waving flag of Qatar and Egypt stock illustration
The Egyptian foreign ministry said Cairo and Qatar has agreed on resuming diplomatic relations.

Egypt foreign ministry says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Egypt has agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt earlier this month to end their boycott of Qatar -- a move taken in 2017 over allegations it supported terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, 2021, two official memoranda, in virtue of which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on January 12 and flights between the two countries were resumed.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More