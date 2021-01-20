Egypt foreign ministry says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

Egypt has agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt earlier this month to end their boycott of Qatar -- a move taken in 2017 over allegations it supported terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



“Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, 2021, two official memoranda, in virtue of which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations,” a foreign ministry statement said.



Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on January 12 and flights between the two countries were resumed.