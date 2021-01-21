Saudi Embassy in Qatar to open within ‘days,’ says Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia will open its embassy in Doha within “days,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya Thursday.

“All four countries are in agreement on the importance of reconciliation with Qatar,” Prince Faisal added, in reference to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

The Arab Quartet cut ties with Qatar in June 2017 over its relationship with Iran and funding for radical Islamist movements.

Saudi Arabia formally reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar on January 4, with commercial flights resuming between Riyadh and Doha as of January 14.

The AlUla Declaration, signed at the conclusion of the GCC Summit earlier this month, put an end to the Gulf dispute.

Leaders of the six-member GCC signed documents named after the Saudi city where this year’s regional summit was held and a final communique.

On Thursday, Prince Faisal voiced his optimism that the agreement would be executed. “We believe all parties that signed the AlUla Declaration have the intention of implementing it,” he told Al Arabiya.

