Arab Coalition thwarts two attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis

Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)

Arab Coalition thwarts two attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis

Reuters, Dubai

The Arab Coalition fighting against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement said had it thwarted two attacks by the Houthis on Friday morning, including destroying an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.

The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.

The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

