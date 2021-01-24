Kuwait’s emir reappoints Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as the country’s prime minister and assigned him the task of forming a new government, Kuwait News Agency reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Nawaf ordered Sheikh Sabah to submit the names of the new members of Kuwait’s cabinet so that he could approve their appointment, KUNA reported.

The announcement comes after the cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over its vote to question the prime minister.

The motion to question Sheikh Sabah was submitted by three lawmakers earlier this month, and was supported by more than half of parliament’s members.

