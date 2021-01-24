Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues several new royal decrees, including the joining of the Ministry of Housing with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs.

According to the first royal decree issued on Sunday, the new ministry will now be renamed the "Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing," and the appointment of Majed bin Abdullah al-Hogail as minister responsible for the portfolio.

The royal decree concerning the housing ministry porfolio tasked the Council of Experts in the Kingdom's Council of Ministers - in coordination with whomever it deems appropriate from the relevant authorities and within a period not exceeding three months - to completing the necessary legal procedures to enforce the royal order including transferring and defining the functions, equipment, employees, jobs, properties, items, credits, and others, and reviewing the laws, regulations, orders, royal decrees, decisions and others that have been affected by the latest decree.

Another royal decree relieved Dr. Ahmed Abdulkarim Alkholifey from his post as Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia and replaced by Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdullatif al-Mubarak at the rank of minister. Alkholifey was then appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court at the rank of Minister by another royal order.

Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 21:51 - GMT 18:51