UAE to establish embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel: Cabinet

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.

The UAE and Israel in September of last year signed a historic bilateral agreement, called the Abrahams Accord, at the White House in Washington.

Along with establishing diplomatic relations, the UAE and Israel agreed to promote investment and tourism, as well as launch direct flights connecting the two countries.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani at the White House in Washington. (File photo: Reuters)

