US will help Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory: State Department

The United States said it will be helping its ally Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory, according to a US State Department statement, a day after the Houthis in Yemen launched an air attack targeting Riyadh.

“The United States strongly condemns the latest attack on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We are gathering more information, but it appears to have been an attempt to target civilians. Such attacks contravene international law and undermine all efforts to promote peace and stability,” said Ned Price, a State Department Spokesperson.

The Arab Coalition intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

“As we work to de-escalate tensions in the region through principled diplomacy, including by bringing an end to the war in Yemen, we will also help our partner Saudi Arabia defend against attacks on its territory and hold those who attempt to undermine stability to account,” Price added.

The Houthis were designated by the Trump administration this month as a foreign terrorist organization. New US President Joe Biden said his administration has initiated a review of the designation.

