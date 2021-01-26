Loud explosion heard in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

An explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh at 12:52 pm (Arabian Standard Time), according to local reports, but the cause was not immediately known.
#SaudiArabia air defenses target an unidentified aircraft, most probably #Yemen drone, over #Riyadh. Back in 2019 Yemen’s Houthis launched a drone attack on Saudi oil facility Aramco to retaliate airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition. pic.twitter.com/QNWSNziZMl— Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) January 26, 2021
Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 14:30 - GMT 11:30