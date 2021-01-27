Coronavirus a chance to change healthcare to monitor people prior to illness: Doctor

The coronavirus pandemic has presented an opportunity to “reimagine” the global healthcare system to one that uses technology to constantly monitor health, according to Dr Ali Parsadoust, Founder and CEO of Babylon Health UK.

Dr Parsadoust outlined a vision of a “proactive” healthcare system unlike the traditional one which waits for patients to get sick before treating them during a speech at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

“I hope it will move to a continuous model of healthcare, in which [healthcare providers] are continuously collecting data on people, assessing their health, and setting up goals - monitoring them to be able to reward, but also when things go wrong to intervene,” he said.

The FII has brought together 8,000 participants from 94 countries both in-person and online under the theme of the “The Neo-Renaissance.”

The FII summit gathered over 150 speakers together, some which will be attending from hubs in Paris, Mumbai, Beijing, and New York, while others attend in person in Riyadh. The event had previously been postponed from December last year due to the pandemic.

Dr Parsadoust compared his vision of a continuous healthcare system to that of modern mechanics – in which cars use technology to constantly monitor engine faults and so don’t end up breaking down as often.

“That fundamental restructuring of healthcare is what I see some startups doing now, I see healthcare systems in the USA doing it now,” he said.

“I think that is where the true excitement comes. Not from repeating the existing model but reimagining it.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has swept the world, infecting over 100 million people and claiming the lives of more than 2 million.

