Oman makes recruitment of expat workers more costly, promotes nationalization

Oman’s Ministry of Labor announced a new fee structure that employers must follow when hiring expatriate workers in order to promote nationalization in the country, according to local media reports.

“Hiring an expatriate in a top position under the new structure will cost companies $5197.38 (OMR2,001), while the cost of the license fee for a non-Omani hired in a mid-level position is $2599.99 (OMR1,001),” daily newspaper Times of Oman reported on Wednesday.

Fees have also been attached to other ministry procedures concerning expatriate workers, the Times of Oman said, adding that companies will also be required to pay a fee when their workers switch jobs, and when updating a workers employment status and designation.

Oman announced Sunday it will bar expatriates from certain jobs in an effort to create more employment opportunities for its citizens amid an economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A number of jobs in the private sector will be nationalized,” the Omani labor ministry announced on Twitter on Sunday.

It added the work permits of foreigners in those professions will not be renewed after their expiry date.

Various jobs in insurance companies, shops and car dealerships, including finance, commercial and administrative positions, will be “limited to Omanis only,” the ministry said.

