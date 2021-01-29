Regional security main concern among European countries, Biden: Saudi FM

The security of the region occupies the concerns of European countries and the administration of US President Joe Biden, according to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Prince Faisal was speaking during his participation at the annual Davos forum, held virtually this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The statements of the US administration officials indicate that they are looking forward to achieving security and stability and taking this into consideration. We will negotiate with the US administration officials about the challenges facing us, including Iran's destabilizing activities and its nuclear program,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Last Update: Friday, 29 January 2021 KSA 22:15 - GMT 19:15