Explosion rips through gas station in Yemen’s al-Bayda city: Local sources

An explosion has ripped through a gas station in the center of Yemen’s al-Bayda city, according to local sources who said the incident has led to multiple causalities.

The explosion caused a massive fire at the gas station and the nearby area, causing the destruction of a number of cars and damage to a number of neighboring houses, the local sources added.

Picture shows the aftermath of the explosion at the gas station in al-Bayda. (Photo via local sources)

Earlier in the day, the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted a neighborhood in Hays in the Hodeidah governorate with heavy weaponry, Yemen’s army said. Local sources in Hays reported that the militia has bombed different areas in the district throughout the day with heavy artillery shells.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 18:52 - GMT 15:52