Here are the criteria for investors, specific job holders to receive UAE citizenship

The United Arab Emirates approved amendments to its laws on Saturday to allow investors, professionals, special talents and their families to acquire the Emirati nationality and passport under certain conditions.

In a statement concerning the changes to the citizenship law, authorities said the job categories that can qualify to acquire the Emirati nationality include: investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, talents, intellectuals, artists and their families (spouse and children).

The new changes, authorities clarified, would also allow those receiving the Emirati citizenship under certain condition to retain their current nationality.

Here are the following conditions set by the government concerning the new changes:

- Acquiring the Emirati citizenship will be done through nominations from Rulers and Crown Princes Courts, Executive Councils, and the Cabinet based on federal entities nominations.

- Conditions for granting citizenship Under the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Cabinet chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the amendments of the Executive Regulation of the Federal Law concerning Nationality and Passports.

- The amendments specified the conditions that must be met in each category such as: Investors are required to own a property in the UAE.

- Doctors and specialists must be specialized in a unique scientific discipline or any other scientific principles that are highly required in the UAE, the applicant must have acknowledged scientific contributions, studies and research of scientific value and a practical experience of not less than 10 years, in addition to obtaining membership in a reputable organization in his field of specialization.

- Scientists are required to be an active researcher in a university or research Centre or in the private sector, with a practical experience of not less than 10 years in the same field. They also should have contributions in the scientific field such as winning a prestigious scientific award, or securing substantial funding for their research during the past ten years, it is also mandatory to obtain a recommendation letter from recognized scientific institutions in the UAE.

- Inventors who are willing to acquire Emirati citizenship are required to obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.

- Individuals with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in the culture and art fields and winners of one or more international award. A recommendation letter from related government entities is mandatory as well.

- In case of qualifying, and before acquiring the citizenship, other requirements include swearing the oath of allegiance, committing to abide by the Emirati laws and officially informing the respective government agency in case of acquiring or losing any other citizenship are mandated.

- As per the amendments, the citizenship can be withdrawn upon breach of the conditions.

