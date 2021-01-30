Houthi militia target Hodeidah neighborhood with heavy weaponry: Yemeni army

The Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted a neighborhood in Hays in the Hodeidah governorate with heavy weaponry, Yemen’s army said on Saturday.

Local sources in Hays reported that the militia have bombed different areas in the district throughout the day with heavy artillery shells.

The group carried out several similar attacks around Hodeidah, according to the Yemeni army.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 January 2021 KSA 17:11 - GMT 14:11