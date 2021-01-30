UAE to grant citizenship to investors, professionals in bid to attract talent

The United Arab Emirates adopted amendments that would allow it to grant citizenship to investors and specialized professionals, as well as their families – the country’s latest effort to attract talent to the region, UAE Vice President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Saturday.
We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021
The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021