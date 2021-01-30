UAE to grant citizenship to investors, professionals in bid to attract talent

The United Arab Emirates adopted amendments that would allow it to grant citizenship to investors and specialized professionals, as well as their families – the country’s latest effort to attract talent to the region, UAE Vice President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Saturday.

Those who fall under the category of specialized professionals include: scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors.

“We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts, and executive councils will nominate candidates who are eligible to receive the Emirati citizenship given that they meet the specified criteria for each category, the Sheikh said.

The criteria have yet to be announced.

Those who will be granted citizenship will also be allowed to keep their existing citizenship, according to the new law, he added.

