Cloud-based kitchen offers new F&B delivery route into UAE & KSA

A newly-launched, delivery-focused cloud kitchen company will bring two F&B concepts to the UAE from Lebanon, one of its co-founders told Al Arabiya English.

On Monday, Kitch started business operations and Walid Hajj revealed that it will announce two franchise agreements within the coming weeks. He declined to name the F&B eateries, only to say that one is a second-generation 50-year-old family-owned business.

Kitch, a brand-name coined to represent kitchen and technology, launched with privately raised capital of $15 million, Hajj said, adding that it will have access to a further $100 million moving forward.

The company plans to have between 20-30 catering sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, by year end, according to Hajj, with each site housing kitchen facilities for around ten brands. It will also have five to ten brick-and-mortar F&B concepts up and running over the same period.

The tech-integrated, virtual restaurants and physical locations will offer international brands routes into the region, while providing the option to diversify and scale their food delivery businesses, Hajj said.

The company’s business model includes signing franchise agreements to introduce new brands into the UAE and Saudi Arabia, he explained, and to develop proven concepts.

Admitting that there are lots of companies opening that follow the kitchen-for-delivery food business model, Hajj added that the pandemic has boosted this segment of the industry.

“Technology has changed the F&B market, and the convenience of delivery has been growing,” he said. “COVID expedited this trend.”

