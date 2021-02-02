Israel PM Netanyahu plans three-hour visit to UAE and ‘lightning’ trip to Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he planned to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that established formal ties with Israel last year.

Asked in a news briefing whether he would go ahead with a UAE visit next week despite the health crisis in Israel, Netanyahu said in remarks streamed live on his Twitter page: “We postponed the visit ... twice because of (coronavirus) lockdowns.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It has great security, national and international importance, but it has been shortened, at my request, from three days to three hours.”

Netanyahu said he would travel to Abu Dhabi and would also “possibly make a lightning visit to Bahrain” during the brief trip.

He did not give a specific date but Israeli media reports said he would make the trip on Feb. 9.

Read more:

UAE to establish embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel: Cabinet

Israel wants to setup road links with UAE, says 130,000 tourists visited: Diplomat

Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 20:37 - GMT 17:37