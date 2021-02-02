UAE confident that F-35 sale will go through after Biden review: Ambassador 

The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Biden’s administration of some pending arms sales to US allies.

The UAE had during Donald Trump’s last day in office signed agreements to buy up to 50 F-35 jets, 18 armed drones and other defense equipment in a deal worth $23 billion.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We did everything by the book and they will discover that once the review is complete and it will proceed,” Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba told a virtual Washington Institute forum on Monday, describing the review as “pro forma”.

Last month, a US State Department official said Biden’s administration was temporarily pausing the implementation of some pending arms sales to US allies to review them.

“Everything is still proceeding while undergoing a review at the same time. I am confident it will end up in the right place,” Otaiba said.

An F-35 fighter plane flies over the White House on June 12, 2019, in Washington DC. (AFP)

“If you are going to have less of a presence and less involvement in the Middle East you can’t at the same time take tools away from your partners who are expected to do more,” he said.

The UAE was promised a chance to acquire the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin in a side deal when it established ties with Israel last August under a US-brokered agreement.

“We watched over the years as we were criticized for going this path and it just all came together,” says US President Donald Trump during his meeting with UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed ahead of an #Israel deal to normalize ties with #Bahrain and #UAE.https://t.co/w6FlvyFl6U pic.twitter.com/BdFSQdRJvo — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 15, 2020

Read more:

After Biden freezes F-35 sale to UAE, Otaiba: We expected a review under new US admin

UAE confirms signing $23 bln deal to buy F-35 jets, drones from US

US President Biden will keep tariffs on UAE aluminum imports citing national security

Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32