UAE students to gradually return to schools starting February 14: Ministry

Students in the United Arab Emirates will gradually return to in-person classes in the country’s public schools starting February 14, the UAE’s Ministry of Education on said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ministry of Education also said that distance learning will remain available as an option until the end of the school year, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
WAM reported that the “decision was made based on the recommendations of the relevant authorities following the analysis of the health situation and after taking into account the wishes of the parents of students, as they are essential partners in the process.”
Hybrid learning, where students have a choice to combine both traditional classroom experiences and attend virtually from home, will also remain available, offering further flexibility, WAM said.
The UAE will begin to enforce harsher punishments against COVID-19 regulation rulebreakers amid a spike in case numbers, the country’s crisis management authority warned.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
A three-pronged strategy of new restrictions, a mass vaccination campaign, and reprimanding violators will bring about a “return to normal life,” said the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in a tweet on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the country recorded 3,310 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Read more:
UAE records over 3,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, seven deaths
Dubai tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes bars, reduces mall, hotel capacity
UAE to enforce ‘more stringent’ punishments for COVID-19 rulebreakers: NCEMA
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 10:48 - GMT 07:48