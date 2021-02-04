US, UAE discuss ways to lower tensions, end conflicts in the region: State Department

The US and UAE discussed Wednesday ways to lower tensions and end conflicts in the region, according to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s office.

The discussions came during a phone call between Blinken and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the two touched on the signing of the Abraham Accords as well as cooperation to “defend the UAE against regional threats and working together to lower tensions and end conflicts.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken also welcomed the recent progress made between the Arab Quartet and Qatar. Blinken “emphasized the opportunities ahead for the UAE to make additional contributions towards a more peaceful Middle East.”

The US diplomat later tweeted about the call.

Good conversation today with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. I look forward to working together to bring about a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 3, 2021

Read more: Amid tensions in Libya, Turkey’s role in Arab world ‘unwelcome’: UAE Foreign Minister

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 00:59 - GMT 21:59