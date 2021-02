Saudi Arabia recorded 327 new coronavirus cases, 257 recoveries and 4 deaths, the country's official state agency reports on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 369,575 and the total death toll to 6,393.

There are currently 2,228 active cases of COVID-19 within the country.

The Kingdom temporarily suspended travel from 20 countries on Wednesday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Events have been canceled and cinemas and gyms were closed down due to the new rules laid out by the government on Thursday.

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55