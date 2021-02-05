Saudi minister al-Jubeir: Biden’s speech affirms US commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir says US President Joe Biden’s “historic” speech confirms “America’s commitment to work with friends and allies” on resolving conflicts.
President Biden's speech was historic. He confirmed America's committment to work with friends & allies to resolve conflicts and deal with challenges. We look forward to working with our friends in the US to end conflicts and confront challenges, as we have for over seven decades— Adel Aljubeir عادل الجبير (@AdelAljubeir) February 5, 2021
Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday what Biden’s speech included regarding the commitment of the US to cooperate with the Kingdom to defend its sovereignty and address the threats targeting it, the state news agency SPA reported.
SPA also cited a statement saying the Kingdom is looking forward to working with Biden’s office and the US envoy to Yemen, the UN and with all Yemeni parties to reach an all-inclusive political solution in Yemen.