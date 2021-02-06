Bahrain foils ‘terrorist plots’ using bombs to blow up bank ATMs: Interior ministry

Bahrain foils “terrorist plots” using bombs to blow up two separate bank ATMs, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, adding that several arrests have been made.

The bomb squad found two bombs placed in at two locations on Wednesday, February 3.

“After securing and examining the two sites and collecting evidence by the crime scene and forensic lab teams, an investigation led to the arrest of a number of suspects. The probe continues,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Bahrain Police.

The attempted attacks were foiled in the Nuaim and Jidhafs areas in the Capital Governorate, according to the statement.



MOI Statement: two terrorist attempts foiledhttps://t.co/QV11Qb5ong — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) February 6, 2021



