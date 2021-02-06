UAE’s FM, US Envoy to Iran discuss ‘reducing’ regional tensions

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley discussed the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the US during a phone call, reported UAE’s news agency WAM.

WAM reported that Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations and working closely with the administration of US President Joe Biden to reduce regional tensions, starting a new dialogue and consolidate cooperation frameworks under the umbrella of the Abraham Accords.

Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran, discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and the US of America, in addition to developments in the region and several regional and international issues of common interest.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23