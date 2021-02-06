US Secretary Blinken holds first call with Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held his first phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan where the two discussed common threats and the historical ties between Washington and Riyadh.
Al Arabiya reported that Prince Faisal congratulated Blinken on his recent appointment as the top US diplomat.
The Saudi FM expressed Riyadh’s readiness to work with the US to face shared threats to the region's stability and security.
“The two officials discussed the historical strategic ties between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest,” according to Al Arabiya.
Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 01:14 - GMT 22:14