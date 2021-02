The Arab Coalition announced late Saturday night that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition added in a statement that the Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

“The Coalition is taking operational measures to deal with sources of threats in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement concluded.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 03:48 - GMT 00:48