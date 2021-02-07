Gulf countries, Egypt have ‘strategic’ and ‘historical’ relationship: Al-Hajraf 

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Egypt have a “strategic” and “historical” relationship, the council’s Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah al-Hajraf said on Sunday during a joint press conference with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

Countries in the region must respect the sovereignty of their neighboring Arab countries, al-Hajraf added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The GCC supports Egypt in the conflict with Ethiopia about the Renaissance Dam, he said.

The secretary-general reiterated that the council supports the establishment of a Palestinian state and the return of Palestinian refugees to their home country.

He also added that Iran’s intervention in Yemen through the Houthi militia must be stopped.

Yemen’s stability plays a big role in the region’s stability, he said.

For his part, Shoukry reiterated that Egypt and the Gulf countries have the same strategic path in the region, and said that his country rejects any interference in the affairs of Arab countries.

Read more:

Egypt says it will open its airspace with Qatar pending fulfillment of demands

Saudi Arabia and Egypt discuss regional stability, Palestinian cause, Renaissance Dam

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 13:43 - GMT 10:43