Arab Coalition intercepts bomb-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 20, 2019. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition on Monday said it had intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia, according to an Al Arabiya reporter.

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition intercepted four explosive Houthi drones launched towards the Kingdom.

“The Houthi militias continue to violate international humanitarian law by trying to target civilians,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Arab Coalition announced that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition added in a statement that the Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

