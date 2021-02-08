The Arab Coalition on Monday said it had intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia, according to an Al Arabiya reporter.

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition intercepted four explosive Houthi drones launched towards the Kingdom.

“The Houthi militias continue to violate international humanitarian law by trying to target civilians,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Arab Coalition announced that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition added in a statement that the Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

