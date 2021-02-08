.
Iran’s militias pose a threat to Arab countries’ stability: Saudi Arabia’s FM

Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a news conference at the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia Jan. 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during the 41st GCC Summit in Al-Ula. (Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Iran’s support for militias across the region pose a threat to the security and stability of Arab countries, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday, during an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo.

“Iran’s nuclear activities and its ballistic missiles threaten regional stability,” the minister said, adding that he calls on the international community to put an end to Iran’s violations.

The Iranian regime – which backs the Houthis against the internationally-recognized Yemen government as well as other groups in Lebanon and Iraq – supplies its militias with missiles, drones, and even training.

The Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past two days, and have launched more than four explosive-laden drones towards the Kingdom.

Prince Faisal condemned the Houthis’ attacks on civilian infrastructures and urged the group to halt its violations.

File photo of a Houthi militia drone. (Supplied)
For his part, Yemeni foreign minister Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadhrami said that Iran has been encouraging the Houthis to destroy Yemen.

The group’s recent escaltion in Marib is evidence of their unwillingness to reach a peaceful solution, he added.

Speaking on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for a Palestinian state based on the borders of 1967.

The Arab League meeting, which was held in Egypt’s capital city Cairo, was focused on reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and Arab unity.

