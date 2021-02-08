MBC Group's Shahid VIP streaming service celebrates record year

Saudi Arabian-based Shahid VIP streaming service has announced a record year with a tenfold increase of subscribers.

Relaunched in January 2020, Shahid VIP achieved several milestones that year, and saw a surge in online business as a series of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns around the world changed consumer behavior.

Owned by MBC Group, the streaming service introduced an international service in November last year, with an English language interface.

Around 60 percent of new international users came from the US and Canada, while the UK, Australia, France, Sweden, and other parts of Europe attracted sizeable audiences.

“Welcoming additional territories has resulted in more diversified content trends, with different territories opting for different exclusive titles and genres,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Chief Content Officer at Shahid.

“We’ve been able to consistently provide premium content to our audiences throughout the year, including a huge offering for the Ramadan season.”

Shahid VIP’s original programming has seen increased investment, he said.

“As our ways of consuming content changes, so too does the demand for more diverse storytelling in the region,” added Andersen.

“Societies are continuously evolving; modern Arab consumers are hungry for a large variety of Arabic-language productions that address social and cultural topics never seen before on screen, for example.

“We’re proud to be leading in providing highly-rated original productions that reach audiences from a multitude of Arab territories.”

In a regional industry first, Shahid VIP launched its first pre-theatrical film release in July 2020. The Egyptian drama, “Saheb El Makam” was released in time for Eid Al-Adha week.

