Saudi Arabia partners with Swiss pharma giant Roche to develop healthcare sector

A new partnership to develop Saudi Arabia’s healthcare and life sciences sector has been formed between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment and pharmaceuticals company Roche Products Saudi Arabia.

A memorandum of understanding between the ministry and the Switzerland-headquartered company was signed on Monday in a virtual event.

“I am very confident that under the leadership of Roche Saudi Arabia’s general manager Abed Sabrah and the support of the Ministry of Investment we can significantly improve healthcare for many people in the region for years to come,” said the chairman of Roche’s board of director Christoph Franz.

The Kingdom’s ambitions to develop its healthcare system and push forward scientific developments in the field were highlighted.

Khalid bin Falih, Minister of Investment, spoke about the country’s “aim to elevate and invigorate scientific research discoveries,” in healthcare.

He added: “We have ambitions in the Kingdom to create a vibrant, globally leading healthcare sector in terms of the entire value chain: Research, manufacturing, clinical trials, product development, and data diagnosis.”

Roche’s relationship with the Kingdom has strengthened throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said bin Falih, as the pharmaceutical responded to Saudi Arabia’s requests for equipment to meet the demands of the virus.

“We were grateful for the response and the more broad partnership that Roche and Saudi Arabia has,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has a healthcare budget of more than $40bn, not including private spending, said bin Falih – and the sector is growing at a fast rate.

Part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, bin Falih said, is to make the most of its geostrategic location and standing in the Islamic and Arab world in order to provide efficient healthcare solutions.

