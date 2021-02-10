Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The Iran-backed Houthis claimed on Wednesday the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport and said it was a military target, AFP reported.

“The UAV air force targeted the airfields of warplanes at Abha International Airport - which is used for military purposes to target the Yemeni people - with four drones,” Yahya Sarie,” Houthi military spokesman said in a tweet. “The strike was accurate, thanks to God.”

The Arab Coalition earlier said a terrorist attack targeting the airport caused a civilian plane to catch fire, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

“Attempting to target Abha airport and threatening civilian travelers is a war crime,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We are taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of the Houthis,” the statement added.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometer (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

Earlier in the day, the Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Iranian-aligned group towards the southern region of the Kingdom.

With AFP & Reuters

