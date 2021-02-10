.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince launches luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom'

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince launches luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom'

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched on Wednesday the luxury Red Sea Project "Coral Bloom" designs.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), chaired by the Crown Prince, will develop the main hub island at the destination, Shurayrah and its 11 resorts, referred to as "Coral Bloom."

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"We expect guests to be awed by what they see when they first arrive at The Red Sea Project, enjoying a truly immersive barefoot luxury experience. The Coral Bloom designs, taking inspiration from the incredible flora and fauna found uniquely in Saudi Arabia, promise to make that vision a reality," said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

Shurayrah is the hub island of The Red Sea Project on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. (TRSDC)
Shurayrah is the hub island of The Red Sea Project on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. (TRSDC)

The island will have 11 hotels, designed for a post-coronavirus world and adapted to form part of the dunes of the island, the company said in a statement.

The multi-billion dollar project design will create new beaches created on the dolphin-shaped island along with a new lagoon.

"The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first four hotels will open. The remaining 12 hotels planned in phase one will open in 2023," the company said.

Shurayrah is the hub island of The Red Sea Project on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. (TRSDC)
Shurayrah is the hub island of The Red Sea Project on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. (TRSDC)

"Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities."

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to diversify the Kingdom's economy away from a reliance on oil and push the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product.

The Red Sea project is intended to be the catalyst for a new tourism industry in a country which is opening up its natural splendor to visitors from around the world. The Kingdom first began issuing tourist visas in 2019 and announced that year that it had attracted $30 billion in tourism investment.

Read more:

Inside Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project plans 16 hotels by 2023, expects tourism recovery

Saudi Arabia’s ‘The Red Sea Project’ breaks ground on coastal village

NEOM set to be world’s largest carbon-free system, hub for renewable energy

Saudi Arabia unveils master plan of its Qiddiya entertainment city project

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More