Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport causes plane fire

A picture taken on June 12, 2019 shows the entrance of Abha airport in the popular mountain resort of Abha in the southwest of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AFP)
A picture taken on June 12, 2019 shows the entrance of Abha airport in the southwest of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AFP)
Terrorism

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition on Wednesday said a terrorist attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia caused a fire in a civilian plane, according to an Al Arabiya reporter.

The coalition added that the fire was under control.

“Attempting to target Abha airport and threatening civilian travelers is a war crime,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We are taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of the Houthis,” the statement added.

The Arab Coalition said earlier on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state television reported.

Iran’s support for militias across the region pose a threat to the security and stability of Arab countries, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday, during an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has intensified its attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past two days, launching explosive-laden drones towards the Kingdom.

