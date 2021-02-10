.
.
.
.
Language

White House condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

A photo of the remains of the wreckage of one of the drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (Supplied)
A photo of the remains of the wreckage of one of the drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (Supplied)
Terrorism

White House condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush & Nadia Bilbassy, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The White House Wednesday condemned the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, and blasted the Iran-backed militia for prolonging the war in Yemen.

“We condemn the Houthi attack today at the Abha International Airport, a Saudi Arabian civilian airport. The attack coincides with Special Envoy Lenderking’s first trip to the region,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Psaki was responding to a question from Al Arabiya, saying: “The Houthis, meanwhile, continually demonstrate a desire to prolong the war by attacking Saudi Arabia, including attacks on citizens.”

The White House official said the US would continue its “diplomatic outreach and engage with various stakeholders ... to bring a negotiated settlement to end the war.”

Read more:

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire

Arab Coalition destroys two explosive-laden drones targeting Saudi Arabia: State TV

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More