The White House Wednesday condemned the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, and blasted the Iran-backed militia for prolonging the war in Yemen.

“We condemn the Houthi attack today at the Abha International Airport, a Saudi Arabian civilian airport. The attack coincides with Special Envoy Lenderking’s first trip to the region,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House.

Psaki was responding to a question from Al Arabiya, saying: “The Houthis, meanwhile, continually demonstrate a desire to prolong the war by attacking Saudi Arabia, including attacks on citizens.”

The White House official said the US would continue its “diplomatic outreach and engage with various stakeholders ... to bring a negotiated settlement to end the war.”

