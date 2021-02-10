Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Faisal meets US Yemen envoy in Riyadh: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking in Riyadh, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

“Developments concerning Yemen were discussed, and joint efforts to support reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemen crisis were reviewed,” the SPA report said.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen was also at the meeting, it said.

US President Joe Biden last week named veteran US diplomat Lenderking as a special envoy in a bid to step up American diplomacy to try to end the war which has created what the UN calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

An Arab military coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015 has been backing government forces fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

UN officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war.

The new administration in Washington has also announced an end to its support for the Arab Coalition military operations in Yemen, however, President Joe Biden said the US will continue to help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and land.

