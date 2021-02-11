.
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

A File photo shows a Houthi drone being intercepted and destroyed. (Supplied)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition announced late Wednesday night that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait.

The Arab Coalition added in a statement that the Houthi militia is violating international humanitarian law by attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

“The Coalition is taking operational measures to deal with sources of threats in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement concluded.

Earlier on the same day, the Arab Coalition said a terrorist attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia caused a civilian airplane to catch fire, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

The coalition added that the fire was under control.

“Attempting to target Abha airport and threatening civilian travelers is a war crime,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

