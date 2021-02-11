.
Germany, France and UK condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Remnants of the wreckage from the explosive drone that tried to target Abha Int’l Airport in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter/@SaudiEmbassyUSA)
Germany, France and the United Kingdom Thursday condemned the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport.

“Continued attacks of this nature, including which target civilian areas in violation of international law, illustrates the seriousness of the threat that the proliferation of drones poses to the stability of the region,” a statement from the three countries said.

The statement added: “We reiterate our firm commitment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory, and reaffirm our commitment strong support for a swift resolution of the Yemeni conflict which will bring much-needed stability to the region.”

