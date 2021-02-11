.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s FM, US counterpart discuss Abha airport attack, regional developments

iStock US Saudi flags
Stock image of the Saudi Arabian and American flags. (iStock)

Saudi Arabia’s FM, US counterpart discuss Abha airport attack, regional developments

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his US counterpart discussed in a telephone conversation the attack on Abha airport and several regional developments, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of stopping the hostile actions of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, as well as the need to reach political solution to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken reiterated Washington’s condemnation of Wednesday’s attack on the Abha airport that caused a civilian airplane to catch on fire.

The Iran-backed group took responsibility for the attack shortly after the airport was hit.

“The UAV air force targeted the airfields of warplanes at Abha International Airport - which is used for military purposes to target the Yemeni people - with four drones,” Yahya Sarie,” Houthi military spokesman said in a tweet. “The strike was accurate, thanks to God.”

The US stands with the Kingdom against these aggressive acts and will continue to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defense, Blinken said, according to SPA.

A US State Department spokesperson told pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat on Thursday that Washington will continue to put pressure on the Iran-backed Houthi militia in an effort to end the group’s “heinous” attacks in the region.

Read more:

US to continue pressure on Iran-backed Houthis for attacks in the region: Report

US condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia shuts down 12 mosques, Bahrain suspends all group prayers Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia shuts down 12 mosques, Bahrain suspends all group prayers
7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami 7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More