Arab Parliament, GCC condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

A photo of the remains of the wreckage of one of the drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (Supplied)
A photo of the remains of the wreckage of one of the drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (Supplied)
Terrorism

Arab Parliament, GCC condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Parliament condemned on Thursday the “cowardly terrorist attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia” on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Arab Coalition on Wednesday said a terrorist attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia caused a civilian airplane to catch fire.
Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed the attack.

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel al-Asoomi, said in a statement that the attack shows the terrorist nature of the Houthi militia, and called the attack a war crime, SPA said.

Al-Asoomi called for urgent and immediate action by the international community to hold the Houthi militia and the Iranian regime that supports and finances it accountable for violating international law.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Falah al-Hajraf, condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia targeting Abha International Airport, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Al-Hajraf said that the attack launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia is a cowardly terrorist attack and a war crime that endangers the lives of civilians.

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the drone used in the Abha airport attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthis was a replica of the Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), “Ababil T”.

