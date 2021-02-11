.
UK condemns Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on September 30, 2020. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP)
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends a meeting in Hanoi. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, London

Britain condemned an attack by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, in a Tweet posted by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

“We condemn the Houthis’ latest attack against Saudi Arabia that hit a civilian plane at Abha Airport. The Houthis must end these outrageous attacks,” Raab said.

“The UK is steadfast in its unwavering support for the security of Saudi territory.”

