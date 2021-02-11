UK condemns Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Britain condemned an attack by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, in a Tweet posted by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

“We condemn the Houthis’ latest attack against Saudi Arabia that hit a civilian plane at Abha Airport. The Houthis must end these outrageous attacks,” Raab said.

“The UK is steadfast in its unwavering support for the security of Saudi territory.”

