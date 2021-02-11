Yemen’s President, US envoy discuss Houthi militia, Iran’s interference

Yemen’s President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi met with US special envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking on Thursday to discuss the Houthi militia’s crimes in the country and Iran’s interference in the ongoing conflict, the Yemeni leader’s office said.

Hadi affirmed that the US would continue to help the internationally-recognized government confront Iranian interference in the country, his office added.

The Houthis’ ongoing crimes and attacks have prevented Yemen from being at peace, the president said,

Iran has been supplying the Houthis with weapons and military equipment in its war against the Yemeni government since 2014.

The Houthis – who now control the Yemeni capital Sana’a – have carried out thousands of attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Lenderking reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Yemeni government, as well as its strong ally Saudi Arabia, especially when it comes to confronting and condemning the threats posed by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The US is working towards reaching a permanent agreement in Yemen with all of its involved partners, the special envoy said, adding that the new administration will ensure that Yemen’s stability and security is preserved.

