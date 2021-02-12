.
.
.
.
Language

US to remove Yemen’s Houthis from terror list next week: State Department

Houthi supporters shatter the US flag during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen Jan. 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Houthi supporters shatter the US flag during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen Jan. 18, 2021. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US to remove Yemen’s Houthis from terror list next week: State Department

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States will officially remove the Iran-backed Houthi militia from its list of terrorist organizations next week, a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

“Effective February 16, I am revoking the designations of Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended,” Blinken said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US official said the decision came as a result of the “dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

“The revocations are intended to ensure that relevant US policies do not impede assistance to those already suffering what has been called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” Blinken added.

Washington hopes that the move will encourage warring sides to engage in dialogue.

But the Houthis continue to carry out malign activity, Blinken said. This includes taking control of large areas of Yemen by force, attacking US partners in the Gulf, kidnapping and torturing citizens of the US and many of its allies, diverting humanitarian aid and brutally repressing Yemenis in areas they control.

Nevertheless, Blinken said the US would continue to designate individuals that launch missile attacks into Saudi Arabia.

“Actions and intransigence” by the Houthis prolongs the war in Yemen and “exact serious humanitarian costs,” he said.

Read more:

Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

Saudi Arabia is a key partner in the fight against terrorism: Pentagon

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More