United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel

Dubai’s ruler and The United Arab Emirates’ Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sworn in the country’s first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja. (Dubai Media Office)

Reuters

Dubai’s ruler and The United Arab Emirates’ Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sworn in the country’s first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The UAE’s cabinet last month approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said, while Israel announced its embassy had opened in Abu Dhabi, after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in August.

Israel readies itself for high UAE tourist numbers post-pandemic: Ministry official

Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown

Israel PM Netanyahu plans three-hour visit to UAE and ‘lightning’ trip to Bahrain

