Bahrain’s King Hamad lands in the UAE for private visit

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in the UAE for a private visit on Monday, state news agency WAM reported.

Upon arrival, the monarch and his delegation were accompanied by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in al-Dhafra region; Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE, among others, WAM reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Bahraini King also made a visit to the UAE late last year when he was joined by King Abdulla II of Jordan for a summit in the country’s capital with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Read more:

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain’s economy to grow 3.3 percent this year, must cut public debt - IMF

The Gulf bubble needs to burst: Students should stop living together abroad