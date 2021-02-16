.
.
.
.
Language

Bahrain’s King Hamad lands in the UAE for private visit

Bahrain's King Hamad Al-Khalifa is pictured at the Diriya Palace in the Saudi capital Riyadh during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on December 9, 2018. (AFP)
Bahrain's King Hamad Al-Khalifa is pictured at the Diriya Palace in the Saudi capital Riyadh during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit on December 9, 2018. (AFP)

Bahrain’s King Hamad lands in the UAE for private visit

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in the UAE for a private visit on Monday, state news agency WAM reported.

Upon arrival, the monarch and his delegation were accompanied by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in al-Dhafra region; Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE, among others, WAM reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Bahraini King also made a visit to the UAE late last year when he was joined by King Abdulla II of Jordan for a summit in the country’s capital with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Read more:

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain’s economy to grow 3.3 percent this year, must cut public debt - IMF

The Gulf bubble needs to burst: Students should stop living together abroad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024 Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024
WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken  US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken 
Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min
Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18 Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More