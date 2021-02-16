.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Abha Airport

Terrorism

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that was heading towards the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Scraps from the drone were scattered around the airport after the coalition intercepted the attack, a spokesperson said. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Houthis’ recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and civilians are all planned by Iran’s militia in Sana’a in Yemen, the coalition said.

The Houthis have launched several attacks targeting the Kingdom and civilian objects, such as airports, in recent months.

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sana’a, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

