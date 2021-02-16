Washington has ways of getting messages to the Iran-backed Houthis, a senior US official said Tuesday.

“We do have ways of getting messages to the Houthis and we are using those channels very aggressively,” US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters during a briefing at the State Department.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ending this war through a lasting political solution is the only solution is the only means to end the humanitarian crisis that is devastating,” he said.

Lenderking shied away from directly answering what alternative paths the US could pursue if the Houthis refuse to halt their attacks.

The US official, who recently returned from a trip to the region, added that the Houthis must stop attacking Saudi Arabia and using it as “target practice.”

On Tuesday, the Biden administration's decision to revoke the terrorist designation against the Houthis and its leaders came into effect.

Read more:

Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists: Saudi UN rep.