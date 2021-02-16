.
.
.
.
Language

US has ways of communicating with Yemen’s Houthis: Official

US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, Feb. 16, 2021. (Screengrab)
US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, Feb. 16, 2021. (Screengrab)
US foreign policy

US has ways of communicating with Yemen’s Houthis: Official

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Washington has ways of getting messages to the Iran-backed Houthis, a senior US official said Tuesday.

“We do have ways of getting messages to the Houthis and we are using those channels very aggressively,” US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters during a briefing at the State Department.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ending this war through a lasting political solution is the only solution is the only means to end the humanitarian crisis that is devastating,” he said.

Lenderking shied away from directly answering what alternative paths the US could pursue if the Houthis refuse to halt their attacks.

The US official, who recently returned from a trip to the region, added that the Houthis must stop attacking Saudi Arabia and using it as “target practice.”

On Tuesday, the Biden administration's decision to revoke the terrorist designation against the Houthis and its leaders came into effect.

Read more:

Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists: Saudi UN rep.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024 Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024
WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use WHO approves AstraZeneca, Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken  US ‘outraged’ by attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region: Blinken 
Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min Intl. companies without HQ in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector: Min
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Abha Airport Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Abha Airport

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More