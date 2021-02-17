The UAE’s first ambassador to Israel took to Twitter Wednesday to express his excitement at his new role.

Tel Aviv and the UAE agreed to normalize diplomatic relations after last year’s Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in a deal brokered by then-President Donald Trump.

“Delighted to launch my official account as the #UAE’s first Ambassador to Israel,” Mohamed Al Khaja tweeted.

He added: “I look forward to strengthening ties between Emiratis and Israelis by fostering peace, understanding and prosperity among our people and across the region. Marhaba, B’ruchim Haba’im, Welcome!”

Al Khaja posted the same tweet in Arabic and Hebrew.

The UAE Embassy in Israel also posted its first tweets on its new account.

This is the official Twitter account of the UAE Embassy in Israel. We look forward to sharing news and information about the United Arab Emirates, and to promoting peace, understanding and progress among our people and across the region.

Al Khaja was sworn in as the first UAE envoy to Israel last week after the UAE approved plans to establish an embassy in Tel Aviv.

This came after Israel announced the opening of its embassy in the UAE. Eitan Na’eh, a veteran Israeli diplomat, will be the head of mission, according to The Associated Press.

