.
.
.
.
Language

Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet: Government

Flydubai Boeing 737 Max. (Twitter)
Flydubai Boeing 737 Max. (Twitter)

Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet: Government

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

United Arab Emirates-based carrier Flydubai is preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The UAE civil aviation authority announced on Wednesday it was lifting the safety ban on the aircraft, which was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

Flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

The United States lifted its ban in November. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.

Read more:

European aviation agency says Boeing 737 MAX to be cleared next week

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

Europe lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh
Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel
Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More