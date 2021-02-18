.
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Missiles and drone aircraft are seen on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office on September 17, 2019. Houthi Media Office/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed yet another Houthi explosive drone launched toward Khamis Mushait in yet another attack in as many days, according to a statement.

“Continued attempts by the terrorist and hostile militia to target civilians and civilian objects and attempts to attack civilians and civilian objects are deliberate and systematic and represent war crimes,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement early on Thursday.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Arab Coalition announced it had also intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that was also heading towards Khamis Mushait.

