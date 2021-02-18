The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed yet another Houthi explosive drone launched toward Khamis Mushait in yet another attack in as many days, according to a statement.

“Continued attempts by the terrorist and hostile militia to target civilians and civilian objects and attempts to attack civilians and civilian objects are deliberate and systematic and represent war crimes,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement early on Thursday.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Arab Coalition announced it had also intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that was also heading towards Khamis Mushait.

